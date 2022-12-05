Paolo Nutini Launches New Album 'Last Night In The Bittersweet'

It’s been eight long years, but it’s finally the return of those distinctive, raspy vocals. The multi-talented Paolo Nutini has well and truly burst back onto the scene, dopping not one but two new singles, announcing a new album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ due out on July 1st, as well as a run of seven sold-out intimate tour dates next week.

Fresh singles ‘Through The Echoes’ and ‘Lose It’ serve as the perfect reminder of just what we’ve been missing out on these last few years. Those rich vocals are truly one-of-a-kind, brimming with warmth and emotion.

Both tracks also remind us of Nutini’s contrasting musical personas; ‘Through The Echoes’ is calming and timeless, jangly acoustic and exposed vocals gradually sucking the listener into a gorgeously comforting listening experience. ‘Lose It’ takes on a much fiercer bravado, darker textures reminiscent of German Krautrock, the combination of echoing riffs and cool vocals charged and absolutely electric.

The new album, produced by Nutini alongside Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn, is destined to be a diverse, sprawling release. If these singles are only scratching the surface, we’re in for a treat. If you weren’t lucky enough to nab a ticket to one of Nutini’s intimate run, then you’ll still have chances to catch him this summer. Headlining Glasgow’s TRNSMT in July, as well as Bristol Sounds and a slot supporting Liam Gallager’s Knebworth Park show, an a series of sunshiney European dates, there’s plenty of chances to soak up the Nutini return.

Words: Emily Swingle

