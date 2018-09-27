Paolo Nutini Bought Lewis Capaldi's Chewbacca Mask

Lewis Capaldi's infamous Chewbacca mask was bought by Paolo Nutini.

The in-joke emerged after Noel Gallagher referred to Lewis Capaldi as "f*cking Chewbacca" during an interview, with the songwriter quickly changing his Twitter handle.

Not content with that, he emerged onstage at TRSNMT Festival in Glasgow wearing... a Chewbacca mask.

To perform 'Don't Chew-Back In Anger', no less. The mask then went on eBay, with all proceeds set to be donated to the charity Tiny Changes, set up in memory of Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison.

The original top bidder then pulled out, but Paolo Nutini stepped in and paid £10,000 for the mask, with the money going directly to the charity.

"I really wanted to find a way to help out the Tiny Changes Charity," said Paolo. "Not only am I a big fan of Frightened Rabbit but I was lucky enough to share the stage with them on various occasions - most memorably for me on Hogmanay in Edinburgh 2017."

"Scott was such a great and honest songwriter who was not afraid to convey what he was going through in such a beautiful and honest way. People could hear and read their troubles in his lyrics and be reminded that they were not alone in how they were feeling. That really is the power of music."

Lewis was also overwhelmed...

Paolo Nutini is a fucking hero https://t.co/U2Rr20Gnd1 — Chewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) July 29, 2019

It's a wonderful gesture - well done, Paolo!

