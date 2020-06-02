Pantha du Prince's 'Pius In Tacet' Has A Beautiful Sense Of The Organic

German producer Pantha du Prince has long explored our place in the world, using his music to communicate between the digital and the organic.

This process continues on 'Conference Of Trees', with the electronic artist incorporating analogue elements fully into his work.

Moving between these two realms, his compositions have an incredible sense of grace, rising and falling in patterns as natural as breathing.

Out on March 6th via Ki Records, 'Conference Of Trees' will be followed by some European shows, including a London date on March 28th.

Pantha du Prince has assembled a full live ensemble, who will use hand-crafted instruments to explore the themes and settings of the record itself.

He comments: “My aim here is to empower spectators to immerse themselves in the various perspectives and to experience the subject of the forest in a very unusual manner...”

Taken from the album, 'Pius In Tacet' pits the producer's fragmented avant techno against subtle string elements, this moving embrace of the digital and the humane.

We're able to share the full video - tune in now.

'Conference Of Trees' will be released on March 6th. Catch Pantha du Prince at London's EartH venue on March 28th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.