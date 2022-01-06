Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album 'Viva Las Vengeance'

Panic! At The Disco will release new album 'Viva Las Vengeance' on August 19th.

The evergreen emo-rock stalwarts are writing a new chapter, with a full tour set to follow the new album.

The band will touch down in the UK on March 3rd at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

Playing Birmingham's Utility Arena on March 4th, Panic! At The Disco then hit London's O2 Arena on March 6th, before finishing up at Manchester's AO Arena on March 10th.

General sale opens at 10am on June 10th, with £1 GBP from each ticket sale going directly to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation.

The title track is now online, a blockbuster offering accompanied by some visuals directed by Brendan Walter.

Brendon Urie comments...

'Viva Las Vengeance' is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Viva Las Vengeance

Middle of a Breakup

Don’t Let The Light Go Out

Local God

Star Spangled Banger

God Killed Rock And Roll

Say It Louder

Sugar Soaker

Something About Maggie

Sad Clown

All By Yourself

Do It To Death

- - -