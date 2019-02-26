Panda Bear Shares 'playing the long game'

Panda Bear has shared his new single 'playing the long game' - tune in now.

Noah Lennox is in a productive space in his life, following his 2018 EP 'A Day With The Homies' with recent album 'Buoys'.

That's not all, though: a frequent collaborator, he contributed to Solange's 'When I Get Home' and recently worked alongside Teebs.

New single 'playing the long game' is out now, and it finds Panda Bear playfully shifting his production into a fresh space.

There are even elements of trap in its sharply-defined directness, while those vocals are unmistakably Panda Bear.

Fernanda Pereira directs the video, with Noah Lennox commenting...

“We had a good time making this video across the river. Thanks to everyone involved to make it happen. The song is about a brief series of thoughts I had one morning about who I am, what I’m doing, and where I’m going. Hope you enjoy it and hope all’s well.”

Tune in now.

