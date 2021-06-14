Palmaria's 'Saudade' Is A Wistful Slice Of Alt-Pop

Alt-pop duo Palmaria have shared their infectious new single 'Saudade'.

The pair return with immaculate timing, as the temperatures soar and the nation's mood starts to life.

Out now, new single 'Saudade' taps into this light, while also introducing wistful, at times almost melancholic, elements.

A song that embraces duality, 'Saudade' takes its name from a Brazilian word attached to feelings of nostalgia and longing.

Immersive alt-pop flavours broadcast across layers of sound, it's a deeply intelligent piece of melodic songwriting.

The pair comment: “‘Saudade’ is the story of a life changing encounter, set in a dream in the heat of the summer night. Something that leaves a sense of déjà vu and a longing for something or someone that might never be found again. In your mind, you keep reliving that moment.”

The video dips into the difference between our inner and outer worlds, contrasting the past and the present in the process.

Set in locations around Italy, the video for 'Saudade' was crafted by Italian fashion designer Barbara Bologna and director Francesco Quadrelli.

Tune in now.

