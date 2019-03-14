Palm Haze Return With Swirling Shoegaze Tornado 'Floating'

Palm Haze leave nothing left on the bone.

Everything in their shoegaze recipe is precise, with every single element being utilised to its fullest advantage.

Causing an underground stir with their 2017 EP 'Tangy Dream', the band - vocalist/bassist Anna Wagner and guitarist/producer Lucas Inacio - then hit the studio to work on something fresh.

'Tangy Dream' was given a vinyl release through YHS Records, and the imprint will also house their new album 'Rêve Bleu'.

Due for release on August 30th, it finds Palm Haze expanding their scope while also refining their approach.

New cut 'Floating' is a seismic return, matching My Bloody Valentine's sonic impact to a real sense of songwriting grace.

A song about infatuation, Anna's heavenly vocal masks the darkness of the lyric, while the grinding guitar noise conjure beauty from the ugliest location.

The singer comments: "'Floating' is a song about infatuation. It’s about mixed feelings and the idea of being in love. Like a brief teenage summer affair, the kind that fills you up with dopamine, as if you're floating in air, but leads to irrationality, confusion and doubt... until you get over it".

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Philippe Hardardt

