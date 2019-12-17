Palestine's Radio Alhara Organises Three Day Protest Broadcast

Palestinian online station Radio alhara has organised a three day protest broadcast.

Radio alhara is a loose knit collective of clubbers, DJs, producers, and artists, brought together by an urge to communicate their experiences with the world.

In the space of three of months Radio alhara has caught the imagination, gaining an international foothold in club culture.

New project Fil Mishmish (which translates as 'when the apricot blooms') is a three day protest against Israeli occupation of the West Bank, and will feature a diverse array of electronic talent.

Over 75 artists will take part, including Nicolas Jaar, Hessle Audio co-founder Ben UFO, and a variety of local underground heroes.

Here's some testimony from Tom Haber: "In just three months, Radio Al Hara has built an unbelievably rich community of artists and thinkers. Now they're speaking out against the unjust annexation of the West Bank and oppression worldwide in the best way they know how: resisting dogma with free expression, and fighting terror with beauty."

