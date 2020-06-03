Pale Waves Talk About Tour Bus Crash

Pale Waves drummer Ciara Doran has spoken about the band's recent bus crash in Germany.

The group were travelling to Berlin as part of their support tour with Halsey when the incident occurred, causing them to cancel upcoming shows.

Since then the band have opted to remain silent about the incident, but Ciara Doran has posted two devastating pictures on Instagram.

The bus seemingly rolled over on its side before being destroyed, with the drummer commenting:

"We honestly thought we were going to die. The injuries will heal but this will stay with me and everyone involved for forever."

She continues: "I am so grateful to be alive and to be able to continue doing what I love most."

Read the message in full below.

