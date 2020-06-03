Pale Waves Talk About Tour Bus Crash

Pale Waves drummer Ciara Doran has spoken about the band's recent bus crash in Germany.
The group were travelling to Berlin as part of their support tour with Halsey when the incident occurred, causing them to cancel upcoming shows.
Since then the band have opted to remain silent about the incident, but Ciara Doran has posted two devastating pictures on Instagram.
The bus seemingly rolled over on its side before being destroyed, with the drummer commenting:
"We honestly thought we were going to die. The injuries will heal but this will stay with me and everyone involved for forever."
She continues: "I am so grateful to be alive and to be able to continue doing what I love most."
Read the message in full below.
Hey everyone i just want to say thank you for all the messages and support I’ve received since the crash. It means so much to me. I know I’ve kept quiet about what exactly happened, it’s been taxing both mentally and physically and I still cannot wrap my head around it. Being trapped in the bus after it rolled off the road is one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced. We honestly thought we were going to die. The injuries will heal but this will stay with me and everyone involved for forever. I deeply apologise for having to cancel some shows on this tour...I would do anything to be there for you all and I cannot wait to get back on stage. I want to also say thank you to everyone that was on the bus that night. The strength, compassion and bravery was like nothing I’ve experienced before. I can’t express the love and respect I have for you all. I am so grateful to be alive and to be able to continue doing what I love most. See you all so soon. Love from your small average drummer xx
