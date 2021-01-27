Pale Waves Reject The Patriarchy With 'You Don't Own Me'

Pale Waves kick back against the patriarchy on new single 'You Don't Own Me' - tune in now.

The band are back, emboldened following sessions in America alongside Rich Costey.

Amplifying their goth-pop visions, new album 'Who Am I?' lands on February 12th through Dirty Hit.

New single 'You Don't Own Me' exemplifies their staunch rebellion, with Heather Baron-Gracie kicking against the music industry boy's club.

Lyrically, it refuses to hold its punches, fighting for female representation in all fronts.

Heather calls it "a song for women about what it’s like to be a woman in this world," and it builds to that almighty chorus.

She adds: "This song is incredibly important to me and I wanted to represent my own experiences. I also wanted to say a f*ck you to everyone that plays by these fake delusional rules that women and gender need to fit inside a specific box.”

Tune in now.

