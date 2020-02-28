Pale Waves Pull Shows Following Bus Crash

Pale Waves have been forced to pull a series of upcoming shows following a bus crash.

The Manchester band are on the road, completing a series of engagements with Halsey.

Working tirelessly, the group were on their way to Berlin when they were involved in a "serious bus accident".

Deciding to take time out, Pale Waves have cancelled an as yet unverified batch of shows, but "hope to be back on the tour really soon..."

The band post on socials:

Last night we were involved in a serious bus accident on our way to the Berlin show. We were really lucky and no-one has been seriously hurt, but we are not able to play the next few shows. We have loved playing these shows with Halsey and hope to be back on the tour really soon — PALE WAVES (@palewaves) February 28, 2020

Hope they're back on the road soon.

Photo Credit: Vic Lentaigne

