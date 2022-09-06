Pale Waves Have Found 'Reasons To Live'

Pale Waves have shared new single 'Reasons To Live'.

The band's new album 'Unwanted' is out on August 12th, and it finds the Manchester group aiming for the next level.

Perpetually busy, Pale Waves bring their live energy into the studio on this new project, channelling bigger, vaster spaces.

'Reasons To Live' picks up on those 90s influences, while giving it a slice fo 2k22 pop gloss - think those early Garbage records in a new context and you'd be close.

Lyrically, Heather Baron-Gracie digs deep, focussing on her darkest hour, and the person who pulled her out of it.

“‘Reasons To Live’ is about a time when I felt truly drained and incapable of happiness,” she comments, “then I found someone who showed me a reason to live.”

Tune in now.

'Unwanted' will be released on August 12th.

Photo Credit: Pip

- - -