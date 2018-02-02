Pale Waves Announce Debut Album 'My Mind Makes Noises'

Pale Waves will release debut album 'My Mind Makes Noises' on September 14th.

The Manchester goth-pop icons-in-waiting have cut a swathe through British music, sparking near-religious fandom with a series of striking singles.

Continually working on that all-important debut album, Pale Waves have conducted a hectic touring schedule alongside their recording duties.

Now they're ready. Pale Waves' debut album is titled 'My Mind Makes Noises' and it will be released through Dirty Hit on September 14th.

The record features previously released singles 'There's A Honey', 'Television Romance', 'Kiss', and 'Noises'.

New single 'Eighteen' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Eighteen

2. There's A Honey

3. Noises

4. Came In Close

5. Loveless Girl

6. Drive

7. When Did I Lose It All

8. She

9. One More Time

10. Television Romance

11. Red

12. Kiss

13. Black

14. Karl

For tickets to the latest Pale Waves shows click HERE.

