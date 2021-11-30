Pale Blue Eyes Share Fantastic New Single 'TV Flicker'

Devon's Pale Blue Eyes have shared their new single 'TV Flicker'.

The band made their debut with a self-released double A-side single in 2020, blending Krautrock's endless rhythmic expanse to some curious indie pop interplay.

Super-smart songwriting with analogue electronic inflections, Pale Blue Eyes have been snapped up by Full Time Hobby, who release their new single.

Out now, 'TV Flicker' is a wonderful return, with its biting immediacy offset by some daring aesthetic about-turns.

Drummer Lucy Board says of the song:

“It does feel full of ghostly traces – feelings and recollections from the time of a sudden family bereavement, a snapshot into an anxiety-fuelled head-space and not being able to switch off your thoughts, blankly staring at the TV.”

Recorded at their own studio Penquit Mill, south of Dartmoor, the song is light on the surface, but carries a dark resonance underneath.

Singer-guitarist Matt Board explains...

"At the time of my dad’s death I’d sometimes fall asleep in front of a flickering TV. It was calming to drift off to sound or background dialogue and it helped me sleep. The music and lyrics in 'TV Flicker' also maybe conjure ambiguous images of 1970s Cold War décor – post-apocalyptic hideouts, a hatch leading into a lost nuclear bunker."

Check out the video - made by bassist Aubrey Simpson, together with Dylan Friese-Greene - below.

- - -