Palace Winter Return With New "Centrepiece" Track 'Top Of The Hill'

Palace Winter have shared their beautiful new single 'Top Of The Hill'.

The project unites Northern and Southern hemisphere, contrasting Danish musician and producer Caspar Hesselager with Australian singer-songwriter Carl Coleman.

Taking time out to re-assess their creativity, the duo stepped back into the studio last year, and the results are almost here.

New album '...Keep Dreaming Buddy' lands on October 23rd, released by the fine people at Tambourhinoceros.

Lead single 'Top Of The Hill' - it's even described as “essentially the centrepiece of the whole record” - is online now, gilded electronics with a divine pop feel.

Lowly's Soffie Viemose loans her sonorous vocals to the song, teasing out fresh colour from Palace Winter's music.

Tune in now.

