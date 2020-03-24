Paddy Hanna's 'Colosseum' Is About Feeling Out Of Step

Paddy Hanna is a maverick.

Heralded as a cult figure of the bustling Dublin music scene, he has found himself being championed as one of the most influential musical figures in Ireland, with Fontaines D.C. recently labelling him one of their “favourite artists in the world”.

Today, Paddy has shared his new single 'Colosseum', which will feature on him upcoming album The Hill, out October 16th via Strange Brew.

The album was constructed alongside the trustworthy production hands of Dan Fox of Girl Band. Paddy recently mused on the studio collaboration, commenting: “I wanted to know what a Girl Band folk album would sound like”.

New song 'Colosseum' is accompanied with a delightfully eccentric music video. Without doubt, it’ll be a standout track on the new album for its lyrical prowess. The lyrics touch on struggles with mental health, a search for happiness and the complexities of growing up in Catholic Ireland.

Written during lockdown Paddy Hanna says: "I just wanted to put the past behind me on this record, I wanted to leave it on the hill. I hope you enjoy my therapy."

He continues: "'Colosseum' is a Doo Wop song about Gladiators, or more specifically a song that deals with feeling out of step in a world not made for you. Your welcome to read into the allegories, but I’d be just as happy if you took the words literally and treated it as the rock n roll anthem for Gladiators, your call! "

Tune in now.

Words: Josh Crowe

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.