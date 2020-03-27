Pace Return With New Single 'Strange Secrets'

Pace aren't a band to be easily pinned down.

Indie, yes. But there's also a sprightly pop edge, a feeling that melody isn't about to become a stranger to them.

Take new single 'Strange Secrets'. Jamie Ley's brooding baritone is rooted in emphatic emotion, recalling The National's songwriting.

Yet there's also a curious energy, an addictive sense of life that nods towards the likes of Vampire Weekend.

Swapping vintage piano tones for synth flourishes, 'Strange Secrets' is a conundrum just waiting to be solved.

Tune in now.

