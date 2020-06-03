Pa Salieu Shares Hard-Hitting Single 'B***K'

Pa Salieu returns with bold new single 'B***K'.

The Coventry rapper seems to sit at the centre of UK music right now, his output moving from road rap to afrobeats via grime, with a hint of drill in there too.

Recent anthem 'My Family' was a muscular workout, with Pa sparring alongside BackRoad Gee.

Fresh from a viral 1Xtra Live performance, new single 'B***K' is a bold, assertive questioning of identity in this country.

Showing an in-depth side to his lyricism, Pa Salieu dissects the imperial hangover through the lens of his Gambian heritage, resulting in something timely and challenging.

Tune in now.

