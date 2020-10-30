Pa Salieu Shares 'Block Boy' Video

Pa Salieu has shared the full video for his new single 'Block Boy'.

The Gambian-by-way-of-Coventry rapper is one of the defining figures in British music right now, someone who has blown apart the definitions places on him.

Hosting an incredible live stream last night (October 29th) featuring his debut live show, Pa's mixtape 'Send Them To Coventry' follows on November 13th.

Ahead of this, he's just shared new single 'Block Boy', and it's a seismic piece of ruffneck UK rap that embraces an eloquent sense of honesty.

NOS directs the visuals, a bold new chapter for an artist playing the game by his own rules.

Tune in now.

'Send Them To Coventry' tracklisting:

Block Boy

No Warnin’ (feat Boy Boy)

Frontline

Flip, Repeat

Informa (feat. M1llionz)

Over There

Betty

Pile Up (interlude)

More People (feat. Eight9Fly)

Active (feat. Ni Santora, Lz Dinero, Stizee & Shakavellie)

T.T.M They Don’t Know (Interlude)

My Family (feat. BackRoad Gee)

B***K

Energy (feat. Mahalia)

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.