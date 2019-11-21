Pa Salieu Shares 'Betty' And 'Bang Out'

Coventry rapper Pa Salieu has shared double single 'Betty' and 'Bang Out'.

The rap riser broke out in 2019, with his single 'Frontline' becoming an addictive phenomenon.

Working with a plethora of new musicians, the Coventry artist has taken time to work out his next step.

In the end, he's decided to take two brand new steps instead, releasing a powerful double single.

'Betty' and 'Bang Out' utilise David Sylvian samples, and show a coy, romantic side to his fusion of grime, road rap, and afrobeats.

Online now, it looks like a double smash from Pa Salieu.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.