Pa Salieu returns to Gambia in this new documentary.

The film is powered by SoundCloud, and takes the Coventry rapper back to the country he left as a child.

Re-united with family he hasn't seen in over a decade, Pa Salieu is able to re-connect with a place that formed him, but often from afar.

Connecting with talent on the ground, Pa Salieu is able to perform in front of a crowd of more than 30,000 people.

The new documentary is title The Return Of An Afrikan Rebel, and it takes you on the ground in Gambia, witnessing Pa Salieu's emotions first-hand.

“I will forever be grateful to my SoundCloud family for helping make this trip happen. For reasons beyond my control I’ve been unable to return to The Gambia since I came back to the UK as a child,” says Pa Salieu.

“This trip provided a chance to reconnect with family I haven’t seen for years, visit the burial site of my grandparents for the first time, collaborate with incredible local talent and perform in front of over 30,000 people. A moment I will never ever forget. I’m so proud of my country and culture and hope this film gives a small insight into the beauty and soul of The Gambia.”

Directed by Tayo Yussef, you can watch The Return Of An Afrikan Rebel below.

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

- - -