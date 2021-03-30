Pa Salieu Charged In Connection With Fidel Glasgow Case

Coventry rapper Pa Salieu has been charged in connection with the murder of Fidel Glasgow in 2018.

The incident took place outside Coventry's Club M nightclub three years ago, and resulted in the 21 year old's death .

Fidel Glasgow was the grandson of The Specials' icon Neville Staple, and was mortally wounded when "a mob" gathered outside the club on September 1st, 2018.

Following police investigations, 10 people have been charged in relation to the incident - none have been charged with murder.

BRIT nominee Pa Salieu has been charged with wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Issuing a statement, Pa Salieu said he was "unable to comment" due to the ongoing investigation, but insisted "I have not been charged with harming my dear friend AP in any way."

He adds: "Please be sensitive that a real family like yours has lost a family member".

Find his statement below.

