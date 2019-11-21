Pa Salieu, BlazeYL, 303, Tycho Jones, Eli Moon + More For Clash Live

Clash Live returns to The Curtain Hotel on Wednesday January 29th with another packed line up of the finest next wave alummi and freshest sound exploration possible.

PA SALIEU

22 year old rapper from Coventry, Pa Salieu celebrates his Ghanian heritage in everything he does.

Fluent in Wolof he champions his origins into his sound With deep seeded heritage and belief, ingrained from his family's tribal folk music and inspiration from losing his close friend AP he put his energies into the studio with ear-catching results.

With media support and backing across the scenes faithful, collaborations with Kida Kudz, Ms. Banks, and Juls on 'Like To Dans' he has quickly garnered attention with early releases and racked up radio airtime and streaming numbers.

Pa's new single 'Dem A Lie' brings Coolie on production duties, still rightly riding high off producing fellow Coventry artist Jay 1's banger 'Your Mrs'.

With quite the scene now emerging in Coventry and the West Midlands thriving we are excited to welcome Pa to the stage.

BLAZEYL

BlazeYL has already smashed Clash Live stages before as a key member of one of our favourite upcoming U.K collectives House of Pharohs.

No stranger to the spotlight, we recognised the potential in Blaze like other members to all shine solo in their own right.

Securing extra awareness back onto the crew when they collectively unite on stage for posse cuts as HoP when the new material lands.

Kick starting his solo run with 'Profits' in August, quickly followed by 'Boss' with both rightly making waves with Blaze's razor sharp delivery earning his place as one of the youngest really doing it.

We are overly excited to bring Blaze to the forefront this month, with other members of the collective to follow as we roll through this year.

303

We were honoured to host 303's first ever performance early 2018, and what a debut that was!

Performing to a packed room the girls nailed the most refined and polished debut set in recent memory.

We quickly followed up with a coveted spot in our very own Next Wave columnm as it's safe to say we saw the potential from the offset. Read more here via Clash.

Now fast becoming darlings of the scene and a pop force, we are over the moon to welcome the girls back to our live stage to witness their growth first hand.

TYCHO JONES

18 year old Hackney local Tycho Jones is a fresh face to watch closely this year.

A true product of the melting pot of East London, straight talking, poetic, vibrant and direct.

Citing Bakar and Octavian amongst other influences his sound is readily accessible and thoughtfully constructed.

With no trace of cookie cutter pop or generic indie in the room and with support from the good folks at Echo Location, Tycho's prospects for 2020 are glowing.

ELI MOON

Rising South London R&B force Eli Moon takes R&B tropes and twists them in a South London style.

Recent single 'Black Roses' perfectly showcased his bubbling vocal amidst murky production, lyrics playing on the link between love and freedom.

With his delivery moving from forceful soul through to something rather more introspective, Eli Moon's R&B drenched style comes equipped with stellar originality.

The songwriter's debut project 'Bodies' landed on October 18th and provided a cross-section of his innate creativity.

We are truly excited to welcome him to the stage for his debut performance in the live arena.

Performers will be joined on the evening by Clash DJs and ItzMe.



