P-rallell Links With Sam Wise On 'Charmer'

P-rallell has shared his soulful new jungle burner 'Charmer' - tune in now.

The London artist is a key figure in the city's club underground, DJing for everyone from slowthai to essential R&B newcomer Lava La Rue.

Set to unveil a series of his own productions, P-rallell leans on his breakbeat fantasies for emphatic new cut 'Charmer'.

It's vocal'd by House Of Pharoahs lynchpin Sam Wise, and the pair's easy-going chemistry sends them to another level.

Out now, it's a blistering club burner, one that revels in re-tooling jungle influences for a 2k19 perspective.

P-rallell explains...

"Sam’s one of my dearest friends from like 2014/2015. He's someone who’s been around since I even started releasing music, he just had a good energy from the get go. When we’re in the studio, I can always count on him with breaking barriers and just making some shit for the fun of it. Even this track was made in like 2016 on a whole different beat, I just brought the idea back and we developed it."

"I grew up on jungle, believe or not. Along with soul and R&B, jungle was also played throughout my childhood through speakers on a Sunday morning. My mum and dad were (still are lowkey) big ravers. So making a beat like this felt natural. Plus I think it’s time I start making music for clubs since I am a DJ."

Tune in now.

