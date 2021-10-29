p-rallel Drops New Single 'Believe'

West London p-rallel returns with new single 'Believe'.

The multi-faceted artist has signed to 4ZA, a tastemaker imprint within the always on-point Black Butter Records.

New single 'Believe' sits in a house vein, the bubbling electronic textures interwoven around some fantastic guests.

Fredwave and Jeshi guest on the single, taking p-arallel's energy to the next level.

The video is online now, and it references Jay-Z's deeply influential 'Marcy Me' video, while also giving a nod to cult classic Human Traffic.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Cosmo Webber

