p-rallel Drops New Single 'Believe'

West London p-rallel returns with new single 'Believe'.

The multi-faceted artist has signed to 4ZA, a tastemaker imprint within the always on-point Black Butter Records.

New single 'Believe' sits in a house vein, the bubbling electronic textures interwoven around some fantastic guests.

Fredwave and Jeshi guest on the single, taking p-arallel's energy to the next level.

The video is online now, and it references Jay-Z's deeply influential 'Marcy Me' video, while also giving a nod to cult classic Human Traffic.

Photo Credit: Cosmo Webber

