P Money's 'The Calling' Is A Celebration Of Opportunity

P Money has dropped new single 'The Calling'.

The blistering grime anthem is a celebration of opportunity, how a can-do attitude can be matched to DIY approach to deliver something remarkable.

The single was created in partnership for new project Fire It Up, a collaboration between Jamal Edwards MBE and Department for Education.

The sb:tv founder is spearheading the project, which will utilise seven apprentices to showcase the diverse opportunities available within this realm.

Jamal Edwards MBE says: “There’s still an assumption that you can only do apprenticeships in trades like plumbing and construction. That view really needs to be reversed, and I hope this track and accompanying films will help get the message out there.”

“It’s been incredible to be given the creative freedom to produce something like this. I am really excited to be able to be part of this project and work with this talented group of apprentices, share my network, and help fire them up for the future.”

As ever, it all comes down to the music, and P Money never fails to deliver - compact, concise, and impactful, 'The Calling' drives its point home.

Tune in now.

