P Money, Hamzaa, Manga Saint Hilare, Mez, Splurge Boys + More For Clash 113 Launch Party

To celebrate Clash 113 with all of its six cover stars being out into the world, we're throwing a very special party at The Curtain, London, in association with Puma Sportstyle and our good friends at Vero True Social.



It's not often that we have the Prince of Darkness himself on our cover, so to celebrate in true Ozzy style we are throwing an RSVP-only special Halloween event.



It's happening on Thursday 31st October at The Curtain Members Club and we've got a host of fresh talent performing on our stage.



The first 200 people to RSVP via the form below will get spaces on the guestlist for them and friends and a free copy of Clash 113.



P MONEY



Figures like P Money have kept the grime flame alive, working the rig and continually diversifying their sound month on month. It's thanks to mainstay figures like P that we continually have a fresh crop of new UK talent and an indentity and reach that translates globally.



The South London MC threw down the gauntlet earlier this year with ‘Where & When', the rambunctious Giggs-featuring banger replete with trap-leaning snares that finds P refusing to hold back on anything.



Clash is proud to host P Money at the top of his game - don't miss this!







HAMZAA



London-based Hamzaa is part of a new wave of artists adding a UK slant to soulful songwriting, resulting in some special releases. Her new 'Phases EP' certainly sits at the forefront, with five gorgeous tracks hewn from a highly personal place.



It underlined Hamzaa's precious stance, as well as the depth of her talent. Her incredible voice - so assured, yet so personal - seems able to transform the sparsest of lyric into something profound.



Be prepared for an evening of deliverence courtesy of Hamzaa live on the Clash stage. We promise something special.







MANGA SAINT HILARE



Manga Saint Hilare remains one of the most formidable figures in UK rap. With a string of stellar live performances to his name - including previous Clash events - the hard-working MC packs a powerful punch both in his performance and his unique brand of storytelling.



A unifying voice for all the outsiders, with an undeniably profound flow, his Clash Live set on the 31st will be one to open eyes and minds alike.







MEZ



A Nottingham MC with a distinctive delivery, Mez has mic control reminiscent of a young D Double E, and that’s not something that grime fans say lightly. His energetic and hyperactive performances have seen him shut down countless sets and raves, and also be selected to appear with Kano on a Butterz tour.



Having convincingly won 1Xtra’s Next In Grime contest, the future is glowing a halcyon orange from the fire in Mez's booth sessions.







PYJÆN



Melding funk, Afrobeat and contemporary sounds - with nods to hip-hop and disco - PYJÆN’s music is distinctly (and deliciously) funky, which ensures they stand out in an increasingly crowded UK jazz scene.



The London-based fusion outfit, headed up by Dani Diodato and Ezra Collective’s Dylan Jones, deliver something compellingly original and inventive, so expect boundary-pushing sounds from The Curtain as they take to its stage!







JAJA KISSES



JaJa melds together a hazy and heady fusion of trap, neo-soul and nu-R&B melded together with shimmering vocals and a sassy stage presence.



Part of the art collective Serotonin, the West Londoner infuses her almost industrial soul-searching songs with rich, urban influences, and retain all the vitality that youth offers. We are excited to welcome her to a Clash Live stage.







SCUTI



South London rapper Scuti steps up this month for the Clash rite of passage, armed with banger 'Skoowop' set for release early November.



Having impressed at Boiler Room's festival in Peckham last week, Scuti has everything it takes and we look forward to unleashing him for Halloween.







SPLURGEBOYS (DJ)



Responsible for shutting down the same venue just weeks ago, brothers Tee and Rocket - AKA Splurgeboys - return to The Curtain to handle decks duties in an evening already filled with top tune providers.



Splurgeboys are a sign of the UK grime scene’s promising and rich future that grew from concrete blocks and made its way into the charts. Their latest album, ‘Chill + Bil 2’, which dropped earlier this year, featured the likes of JME, Fekky, LD, and Poet, so it's safe to say their playlists are going to be a perfect accompaniment to Clash Live’s performers.







Performers will be joined on the evening by CLASH DJs.



To secure your place, fill out your details on the form below, or hit the free ticket link here while still available.



All guests must have RSVP'd to gain entry.



Please note entry is first come, first served across the guest list and tickets, so please arrive early to pick up a free copy of Clash 113.



ISSUE 113 LAUNCH PARTY

THURSDAY 31ST OCTOBER

DOORS: 7.30PM - 1.30AM

THE CURTAIN HOTEL

45 CURTAIN RD

HACKNEY

LONDON

EC2A 3PT

Event is 18+ only, proof of age identification required at the door.

