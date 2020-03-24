Pêtr Aleksänder's 'Copy, Echo, Mirage' Is Wonderfully Soothing

The ongoing conversation between modern classical songwriting, electronic production, and the singer-songwriter tradition is producing some remarkable music.

Into this dichotomous realm steps Pêtr Aleksänder, a London-centric duo who comprise Tom Hobden (Noah & The Whale, Gang Of Youths) and producer Eliot James (Two Door Cinema Club).

Both have ample experience, but this new project finds the pair gesturing towards the unknown, the unwritten.

New four track EP 'Another World' is incoming, with Clash able to share subtle new piece 'Copy, Echo, Mirage'.

The sonics are wrapped into a divine aural balm, the softly billowing layers of sound interwoven around gorgeous melodies.

Astute and highly concise, 'Copy, Echo, Mirage' is yours to stream below.

