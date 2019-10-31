Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The metal icon will release new album 'Ordinary Man' on February 21st, but endured a rocky 2019.

Suffering a bad fall, he was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with PRKN-2, described as a “mild form” of Parkinson’s.

Speaking to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, he confirmed that the diagnosis had happened last February.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at the Forum. Then I had a bad fall,” he explained. “I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Set to visit a specialist in Switzerland this year, Ozzy intends to keep fighting.

“I feel better now that I’ve owned up to the fact that I have Parkinson’s,” he said. “I ain’t gonna go anywhere yet.”

Watch the interview now.

'Ordinary Man' on February 21st.

