Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Straight To Hell' With Some Help From Slash

Ozzy Osbourne has released his brand new single 'Straight To Hell'.

The metal icon will release new album 'Ordinary Man' early next year, his first full length solo project in a decade.

Producer Andrew Watt handles guitars on the recording, with Ozzy's wail augmented by Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

This all-star line up is complimented by Slash on vital new cut 'Straight To Hell', an old fashioned rock that pushes the pedal to the metal.

It's a scorched piece of guitar debauchery, with Ozzy Osbourne's other-worldly delivery sent from the bowels of damnation.

As the man himself sings: “Something is missing and you don’t know why...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.