Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album 'Ordinary Man'

Metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has shared details of his new album 'Ordinary Man'.

It's the singer's first solo record in 10 years, and it was constructed in locations across Los Angeles.

Producer Andrew Watt takes care of guitars, while Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) fills in on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) hits the drums drums.

Ozzy comments: "This is quite possibly the most important album I have done in a very long time, probably since 'No More Tears'."

He continues: "This album was a gift from my higher power - it is proof to me that you should never give up..."

New single 'Under The Graveyard' is out now, this brooding, introspective bout of self-loathing, with Ozzy's voice emerging from a nest of warped acoustic guitars.

He sings: "Today I woke up and I hate myself..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.