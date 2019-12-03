Oxford venue The Cellar has closed its doors for the final time.

The live music hub is a key venue in the city, hosting intimate shows from the likes of Foals and Jarvis Cocker in recent years.

A battle over rent saw fans flock to support the venue, donating to keep The Cellar's doors open.

Sadly, it's been in vain. In a new Facebook posting The Cellar team have admitted defeat, and all monies donated will be returned to fans.

“We are very sad to inform you that The Cellar closed its doors for the last time on 11th March 2019. After crunching the numbers, a thousand times over, the Hopkins family, who have run the independent music venue, for nearly 40 years, have sadly come to conclusion that they cannot continue.”

“After months of negotiations, we would have loved to have been able to take the landlord’s final rent offer, but it came too late. What’s more, even with a vaguely do-able rent agreed, there were no guarantees on the time frame of the building work, which required access to the shop above and various structural considerations. Essentially, the whole process took far longer than we were expecting, and we simply could not keep operating under these conditions.”

Check out the statement in full below.

