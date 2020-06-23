Overcoats Link With Tennis On 'The Hardest Part'

Brooklyn duo Overcoats link with Tennis on new single 'The Hardest Part'.

The alt-pop risers have laid out plans for new EP 'Used To Be Scared Of The Dark', and the lead release has some shimmering retro-pop thrills.

Online now, 'The Hardest Part' is driven by the potent lyrical flair that Hana and JJ can conjure, depicting a visit to New York's Lower East Side.

Cute and wholesome, it's beatific alt-pop glow is polished by backing harmonies from indie pop duo Tennis.

Indeed, Tennis aren't the only guests on the full EP, which also finds room for Middle Kids, Lawrence Rothman, and Local Natives' Ryan Hahn.

“All of these songs were made remotely, which was a really wild experience,” Hana says. “It required a lot of trust in ourselves and in our collaborators. We have loved all of these artists for so long, we knew that the intersection between their sound and ours would be cool no matter what.”

Asha Maura directs the video for 'The Hardest Party' which you can check out below.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Aysia Marotta

