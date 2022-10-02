Ouri's Wonderful 'figure profane' Is A Moment Of Poise

Montreal artist Ouri has shared wonderful new piece 'figure profane'.

The multi-hyphenate seems to be on something of a creative roll, with last year's debut album 'Frame Of A Fauna' earning plaudits.

Linking with Helena Deland for the Hildegarde project, she now returns to solo duties for a seven track tape.

Out shortly, 'bt002: self hypnosis tape' is meditative in tone, with Ouri exploring ambient climes.

She comments: "I wanted to offer myself a moment to study the melodic and harmonic features of my music and cut the rest out, allow repetition to happen but always keep the melody as the ultimate leader."

New piece 'figure profane' is deceptive in its simplicity, the plucked melody set against sighing vocals, and a calming balm of electronics.

At the centre of this digitalism, though, is great heart, and no small degree of empathetic feeling.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kane Ocean

- - -