Ouri's 'Shape Of It' Is A Beautiful Harp Excursion

Montreal based composer Ouri has shared a harp-driven take on her song 'Shape Of It'.

An extraordinary talent, Ouri was born in France, before moving to North America to chase her dream of becoming a composer.

Settling in Montreal, she was drawn into the city's nexus of DIY communities, finding these offered the chance of personal enlightenment.

Under-stated new song 'Shape Of It' was composed at the tail end of 2020, its release amplifying her penchant for immediacy.

Dominated by those spectral plucked harp notes, the ethereal performance seems to rise upwards to the heaven.

A song about the search for connection, 'Shape Of It' comes backed with an engrossing new video, one that neatly reflects these lyrical themes.

Tune in now.

