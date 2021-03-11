Ought Have Split - Cola Emerge From The Ashes

Montreal band Ought have split up.

The group released three excellent albums across the space of a decade, touring the world in the process.

Sadly, the Montreal outfit are no more, confirming the news on their Instagram:

"We are no longer active as a band. When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspirations than to play and write music together, and the fact that we were able to tour the world to such an extent and share so many rooms with so many of you has meant the world to us. We send lots of gratitude and love to all those we met and worked with along the way."

Going forwards, Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy have formed a new group, with Cola featuring US Girls drummer Evan Cartwright.

Debut single 'Blank Curtain' is online now, while Cola have inked a deal with Fire Talk. Bobbing and weaving, its wiry, intricate guitar part pushes Tim Darcy's vocal into a different plane from his previous work.

He comments: "What started as stripped-down open D songwriting with a CR-78 soon became a full album and new band. We wanted to see how far we could stretch our compositions with just drums, one guitar, one bass, and one voice."

"'Blank Curtain' is a quarter note kick drum pushing 240 bpm, a drone-like chord progression, and declarative vocals cutting through the haze. If you could invert the color of the Blank Curtain, you might have something like a Chicago house track that sounds like a band in a room."

Tune in now.

