Otzeki Slice Into Alt-Rock With 'Familiar Feeling'

Electronic duo Otzeki have shared new single 'Familiar Feeling'.

Matching punk with digital production, the pair's barbed sound slices into expectations to unleash possibilities.

New album 'Now Is A Long Time' lands on March 19th, and it finds the duo spinning old influences in a fresh way.

Otzeki's new single 'Familiar Feeling' is out now, and it was actually prompted by a live set from modular synth band Atom, but re-incorporates an alt-rock element.

Singer Mike Sharp on the song: "Whilst producing the track on the train, I accidentally left the mic on my laptop on and heard this kid and his mum laughing with each other through my headphones.. it felt like a part of the track already so when I noticed, I pressed record and let it provide an ambience throughout."

"The vocal was taken from a completely different alt-rock track that we’d made years ago for our first album but never got released. That song was about seeing and holding a loved one after being away from each other for what felt like a lifetime."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Holly Whittaker

