Otzeki Share New Crusher 'Sweet Sunshine'

Electronic two-piece Otzeki return with new single 'Sweet Sunshine'.

The band's debut album was an electrifying feat, and won across the board fantastic reviews on its release two years ago.

Now the pairing are back, with new crusher 'Sweet Sunshine' pushing their digital template into a fresh realm.

Out now via Akira Records, it lingers on a moulded guitar riff before diving into the barbed, unhinged electronic programming.

Twisted, dystopian shapes, 'Sweet Sunshine' was sparked by a chance encounter Mike Sharp had last summer.

He recalls: “It was the height of Summer in 2019 and I was cycling across Waterloo Bridge when an outrageously beautiful girl stepped into the road causing me to brake sharply, on her chest written in a bold red typeface was ‘BOYS CAN’T WRITE SONGS’. It was pretty silly but, whoever she was, she inspired me write about a femme fatale who exploited her sexual power to get whatever she wanted.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Holly Whittaker

