Otzeki Announce New Album 'Now Is A Long Time'

Electronic punks Otzeki will release new album 'Now Is A Long Time' on March 19th.

The duo play a socially distanced show tonight - December 10th - at London's Jazz Cafe, solidifying their return in the process.

New album 'Now Is A Long Time' is out in 2021, and it's preceded by lead single 'Max Wells-Demon'.

A blast of intoxicating noise, it's an invigorating, pulse-quickening offering from the duo.

The project hinges on cousins Mike Sharp and Joel Roberts, with the former commenting...

"'Max Wells-Demon' is a fictional character. I wanted to write from the perspective of a city boy, who lives for the weekend and has a kind of dual personality, circulating between the extremes of a demoralising, mundane job; and constantly dealing with the debris of excessive drug use."

"I grew up listening to Blur and thought it might be interesting to kind of rewrite their song ‘Charmless Man’ from the perspective of the charmless man himself. Influenced by reading City Boy and American Psycho; and bumping into some old friends on nights out who’ve wound up working in the Square Mile.”

Tune in now.

'Now Is A Long Time' will be released on March 19th.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.