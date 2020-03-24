otta Returns With Skewed R&B Cut 'never see'

British-Finnish artist otta has shared evocative new miniature 'never see'.

The artist shared her debut EP 'after it all blew over' earlier this year, a songwriter intent on pursuing her own aims.

Retreating to the studio, new eight strong EP 'Songbook' lands on July 10th.

New song 'never see' is little more than 100 seconds of sound, yet its skewed R&B feels emphatically creative.

Weirdly addictive, it's sharp about-turns and lyrical word play feel like little else around.

Tune in now.

