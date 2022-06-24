Otik Shares New EP 'Psyops'

London producer Otik has shared his new EP 'Psyops'.

The new EP is out on his own Solar Body label, which is intended as a platform to blend different aspects of club culture.

Reflecting his own tastes, Solar Body moves from ethereal, neo-ambient measures, through to full-on system fare.

Out now, 'Psyops' definitely leads from the front, moving between crushed jungle breaks to ominous, vaporised atmospherics.

When it goes hard, 'Psyops' is capable of breakneck turns and neck-snapping pivots - the rolling DNB of 'Skylines' for example or the punchy junglism of the title cut.

Moving between light and shade, Brutalism and beauty, 'Psyops' is a heady, forward-thinking four-tracker.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://otik.bandcamp.com/album/psyops-2" href="https://otik.bandcamp.com/album/psyops-2">Psyops by Otik</a>

