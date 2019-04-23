OTHERLiiNE - George FitzGerald x Lil Silva - Share New Single 'Hates Me'

Production pairing OTHERLiiNE have shared their new single 'Hates Me'.

The project unites George FitzGerald and Lil Silva, two producers with vast club experience.

OTHERLiiNE takes their voices in a distinctly different direction, and it was launched earlier this year.

A full project drops on January 10th, with the duo sharing brand new single 'Hates Me'.

Annie Mac debuted the single on Radio 1 a few hours ago, before it landed on streaming services with an almighty thump.

Muscular production with an added melodic edge, 'Hates Me' is a crisp, potent, concise offering from the creative duo.

Tune in now.

