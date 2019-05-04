Otherkin Smash Back With 'All That Remains Won't Be The Same'

Raucous Irish newcomers Otherkin smash back with new single 'All That Remains Won't Be The Same'.

The band are already huge in their homeland, with their popularity set to bowl over the UK and beyond as 2019 progresses.

Having closed 2018 with exceptional single 'Tombstone', the group want to open their account for the New Year with something special.

New single 'All That Remains Won't Be The Same' was laid down in Brighton, with Otherkin working alongside Chemical Brothers producer Steve Dub.

It's a feisty, no-holds-barred offering, with their crunching sound taking issue with misogyny in music and the abuse of power that comes with patriarchal structures.

Speaking on the track, frontman Luke Reilly states:

"The lyrics were written at the end of 2017 as the horror stories emerged of everyday abuse and sexism perpetrated by men of power in all walks of life. The song is a rejection of anyone who feels they can behave that way and the title itself is a declaration for change, a statement that these vile actions have no place in society today."

Tune in now.

