Other Nature Record This Neat Session Version Of 'The Throne'

Sena Verdi aka Lyonheart and singer/writer Tariq Khan had already been through several different musical lives before forming Other Nature.

The duo have a real depth of experience, and this perhaps contributes to the richness of their music, to the daring of their songwriting.

It's still early days, but the pair seem to have developed impeccable chemistry, something that allows them to surge ahead.

'The Throne' is becoming their calling card, an astute pop jam with an indie heart, one that contains numerous different layers.

We've nabbed this neat session video, recorded at London's Pirate Studios - a nimble live clip, it contains huge potential.

Tune in now.

