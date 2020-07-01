Other Lives Stir The Emotions On 'Lost Day'

Oklahoma group Other Lives have shared new single 'Lost Day'.

The band's 2015 album 'Rituals' lingered long in the memory, a work of astute artistry with a rich emotional sweep.

New LP 'For Their Love' marks their return, and it's set to land on April 24th via Play It Again Sam.

A sign of their rich progression, the album is trailed by a vivid, highly nuanced new single.

Out now, 'Lost Day' is perfectly formed, the shape of its rise and fall leading down to some striking places.

The full video is also online, featuring the traditional A-framed cabin in Oregen where Jesse Tabish and his wife now reside.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Will Walle / Taylor Gray

