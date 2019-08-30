OthaSoul's 'Return Of The Soul' Feels Wholly Natural

Louis VI and Dozer Carter of Othasoul have released their highly anticipated 'Return Of The Soul' EP. Forming the group in 2013, they found their sonic home in London’s hiphop community and quickly released their debut EP 'Real Talks'.

The new EP has eight tracks spanning influences from soul, disco, funk, to old skool hip-hop, jazz and world music and beyond, marking a revitalised approach from a duo who are wise to the world. The seamless blend of soulful, electronic infused hip-hop and raw candid storytelling with finesse, the 'Return Of The Soul' EP signifies the shape of things to come from an unstoppable duo.

The EP confronts a raversing a range of current world topics with earnest storytelling through their Kentish Town-tinted lenses of London, the EP speaks volumes on talent and progression as a duo, shining a light on OthaSoul’s musicality through the use of live drums, synths, coarse bass lines as well their classic go-to, the Talkbox.

This standout EP has come just at the right time from a duo who firmly rising as a key act in the UK’s inimitable, underground hip-hop scene.

Tune in now.