Osquello Searches For The Light With 'Finding Peace'

Rising London based artist Osquello has shared moving new single 'Finding Peace'.

The multi-instrumentalist has introduced himself via a series of stellar tracks, matching hip-hop influences in the production to dexterity worthy of jazz.

It's all held together with unerring sincerity, though, and nowhere is this more potent, and eloquent, than on his new single.

Out now via tastemaker imprint Practise Music, 'Finding Peace' cuts close to the bone, with Osquello searching for light amid the darkness.

There's certainly hope there, and a commitment to communication, with 'Finding Peace' ultimately ending in a settled place.

He comments: “It’s my lesson on how to find peace and how to react to things that would usually affect us, our ego or mental illness. This track is about how to hold on and keep growing, even when you doubt yourself and think you’re a piece of shit.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: James Driscoll

