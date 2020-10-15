Oslo's Das Body Share 80s Pop Sizzler 'Better Half'

Oslo's Das Body return with new single 'Better Half'.

The Norwegian dark-pop ensemble have constructed a new album, with friend and producer Jorge Elbrecht helping to helm their studio endeavours.

Steering their music in new directions, it finds Das Body stretching their songwriting approach until it shatters and breaks.

New single 'Better Half' is a case in point. Fusing barbed elements of prog within their 80s pop chassis, it's a deliriously inventive mixture.

Curiously contagious, 'Better Half' still works as a pop song - just one that has been force-fed left-field ideas, warping it in the process.

Rolling trap rhythms permeate the percussion, while Linden's taunting vocal is to die-for: “Breaker breaker one-niner I am a free bitch!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Michaela Klouda

