Oscar Scheller Releases Tasty New Single 'Half Eaten'

London’s Oscar Scheller today releases ‘Half Eaten’, an emo banger and tribute to his music teacher at school who got him through hard times. The track is taken from his new upcoming album ‘Boys Cry’ which is due out on Jan 15 th 2021 and follows on from earlier releases this year ‘Average Joe’ and ‘Peach’.

Last year, Scheller released his second record “HTTP404” which saw an array of collaborations with some of the music world's newest voices such as Ashnikko, along with music world veterans like Lily Allen.

Speaking about the track, Oscar said: “This song is a diary entry of the 14-year-old me living in a new area, going to a new school and generally really struggling. ‘Half Eaten’ because I felt like there was half of me left, as I was being consumed by anxiety which took away my appetite for life. Shout out to Ms. Atkins, my music teacher, for the keys to the music room. That shit saved me for real!”

The stand out line in the track, “you can call me a loner, but I won’t be alone” perfectly encapsulates how Scheller found solace to his woes through music, and the track’s catchy, pop-fuelled soundscape epitomizes this.

Tune in now.

Words: Jamie Wilde

