Oscar Scheller, Lily Allen Unite On '1%'

Oscar Scheller and Lily Allen unite on new single '1%'.

Oscar Scheller is certainly busy. Fresh from producing Brooke Candy and Charli XCX's latest banger, his new album 'HTTP404' contains a raft of guests.

With a London show to follow on July 12th hype is mounting, with the album tracklist featuring the likes of Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah, Ashnikko, Havelock, Miraa May and Jevon.

New single '1%' was written after a late night studio session, with Oscar wandering aimlessly around the side-streets of Stockholm.

Lily Allen guests on the single, and her vocal perfectly offsets Scheller's approach. Oscar comments:

“I wrote this song after getting reaaaally lost in the suburbs of Stockholm on my way back from the studio cause my phone died. 1% Physically or emotionally. It was inspired mostly by a conversation I was having with a girl who was taking ages to reply when I was on 1%. Then I made friends with Lily and thought she’d sound really good on it which she does...”

Tune in now.

